Salma Hayek Kicks Off the New Year Right in Bikini During Beach Getaway

Salma Hayek is ringing in the New Year looking fit, healthy and happy! The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning photo of herself in a chocolate-and-orange colored bikini.

Hayek's hourglass frame was on full display as she soaked up the sun.

The Like a Boss star has already been embracing the New Year. Over the weekend she posted several videos of herself dancing and singing on a beach with a band.

"Here we come 2021 -- full of hope, dreams, and unexpected strength," Hayek wrote. "Ready for new adventures."

Hayek also said goodbye to 2020 in a bikini, telling her Instagram followers, "Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

In addition to loving life on the beach, Hayek is also known for her sense of humor on social media. Last February, she had the perfect response to one commenter who claimed she had "too much Botox."

"I don't have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time," she quipped.

Though Hayek certainly has an impressive figure, she was definitely intimidated by her Eternals co-star, Kumail Nanjiani's, body transformation. See her candid reaction in the video below.