Salma Hayek Celebrates Daughter's 15th Birthday By Sharing Throwback Photo Blake Lively Took

Salma Hayek's daughter is growing up! The 56-year-old actress celebrated Valentina Pinault's 15th birthday on Wednesday with a pair of sweet throwback photos -- one of which was snapped by none other than Blake Lively.

"Happy 15 years to my beloved," Hayek wrote, in Spanish, on Instagram. "Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

In the first photo of her carousel, a young Valentina is shown with adorable bedhead, sleeping peacefully on a floor. In the second, she appears happily holding a cupcake with a rainbow painted across her forehead at one of her early childhood birthday parties. A yellow smiley-face cake is on the table in front of her with a sign reading, "Happy Birthday Valentina."

"I took that second photo," Lively gushed in the comments, adding happy tears emojis and a heart. "My baby!!"

The actresses notably starred together in 2012's Savages when Valentina was four years old.

Hayek also shared two brief videos within her carousel post, which were taken on a packed dance floor during what may have been a quinceañera bash for the teen.

Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter in 2007. The couple went on to wed in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009.

Earlier this year, the mother-daughter duo graced the May cover of Vogue Mexico, in photos in which they looked more alike than ever. The pair were styled in a variety of different outfits, including similar striped shirts in one, and matching Hunter rain boots in another.

Valentina and Hayek also posed for some solo shots. One image posted by Vogue had an accompanying quote from Valentina about growing up in the era of social media.

“I think my generation or my friends don’t care much how many likes you have, but rather have something to say,” she said. “We do not put everything of our lives; In my case, I want to put things on my [social] networks about who I want to be, but the important thing is also out there. What we are talking about today are problems that everyone seeks to address in a different way: it can be the environment, the importance of sexuality, race or beauty standards."

Valentina also accompanied her mom to the premiere of Eternals in October 2021 where she spoke to ET about Hayek playing a superhero. Praising her mom, Valentina said, "She's cool, she's cool."

See the red carpet moment below.