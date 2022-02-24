Sally Kellerman, Oscar-Nominated Star of M*A*S*H, Dead at 84

Sally Kellerman, the award-winning film and TV star, has died. She was 84.

The actress died Thursday morning from heart failure at her home in Woodland Hills, California, her rep, Alan Eichler, confirmed to People.

Kellerman is best remembered for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 war dramedy M*A*S*H. Her performance earned her an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

The well-received performance in M*A*S*H helped facilitate her move to the big screen from TV, where she spent the majority of her career in the 60s, with occasional film roles. Soon, she became a recurring collaborator with Altman, starring in Brewster McCloud (1970), The Player (1992) and Prêt-à-Porter (1994).

Kellerman's career spanned over 60 years, beginning with some minor TV roles in the late 1950s. Throughout her career, she appeared in over 150 movies and TV shows, most notably Rodney Dangerfield's classic comedy Back to School (1986), The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Original Series, Lost Horizon (1973), and Welcome to L.A. (1976).

More recently, she had recurring roles on the TV series Decker, Maron and The Young and the Restless, among many others.

In 1972, M*A*S*H was made into a hit TV series that ran for 11 seasons. The show recast the characters, with actress Loretta Swit taking on the role of "Hot Lips" Houlihan.

Swit released a statement to ET on Thursday, remembering her connection with Kellerman.

"Sally and I used to laugh at how much people preferred to believe that we were competitive or at odds with each other. The truth is that we were such good friends and enjoyed being mistaken for each other," Swit shared. "I am very saddened by her passing."

Kellerman is survived by her son, Jack, and her daughter, Claire.