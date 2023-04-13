Ryan Seacrest Hosts Farewell Dinner for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Staff -- See His Speech

"There really is no other place in our business like the Live show," Seacrest began his speech at the dinner. "I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years."

Seacrest continued by listing out what he's going to miss about the show, joking that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" makes the list, as does the Halloween show, before admitting of the latter, "That's actually a lie."

He continued by thanking individual staffers including executive producer Michael Gellman, to whom he said, "You've become a dear friend. Thank you for everything you've done to help me succeed over the last six years."

"My brother, Mark. Congratulations. It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody that I love so much that obviously, I know, knows her better than I know her... ish," Seacrest joked. "But congratulations. I can't wait to watch... or tape it, sleep in and watch. Probably that, but congratulations, Mark."

Seacrest, who's final episode will air Friday, April 14, concluded by thanking the staff "for including me in this group," admitting, "I was nervous when I started."

After Seacrest announced his exit, a source told ET that he had "been contemplating leaving the show for years and has been very conflicted."

"He truly loves working with Kelly and the Live crew. However, with American Idol's upcoming season filming in Los Angeles and other opportunities, he felt leaving the show was the right thing to do," the source said.

As for choosing Consuelos as Seacrest's replacement, the source said the decision "was easy."

"The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off," the source said. "Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."

Consuelos has been open about his excitement over his new gig, telling ET, "It's an honor. It's such an iconic show. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."