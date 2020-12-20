Ryan Reynolds On How His Family's Christmas Plans Have Changed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and his family are gearing up for a low-key, socially distanced Christmas. The movie star took to his Instagram story to share a message about staying safe during the holidays amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The Deadpool actor, and father of three, explained that, due to the circumstances, his family wont' be getting together with relatives this year, and commiserated with other families being responsible as well.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas," Reynolds wrote. "Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks."

The actor added, "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, share three daughters -- Inez, 4, James, 6, and Betty, 1.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

The actor recently spoke with ET via video chat in November, while promoting his new animated comedy The Croods: A New Age, and he opened up about how much he's enjoyed hanging out with his family amid quarantine.

"I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up," he said.

“It has been interesting -- 2020 has been a weird year,” Reynolds reflected. "I have really appreciated the time that I have been able to spend with my family, while still recognizing the world is a crazy place right now and it is very challenging for a lot of people."

Check out the video below to hear more.