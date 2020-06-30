Ryan Reynolds Crashes 'X-Men' Reunion to Troll Hugh Jackman

As the group reminisced on the two decades since the release of the movie, Reynolds popped up on screen and joked, "Knock knock. Wow, so many stars!"

While Reynolds wasn't in the 2000 X-Men flick, he did appear in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

"I hope it's OK if I join. I figured we were all in X-Men together," Reynolds joked.

After Jackman begrudgingly accepted Reynolds' appearance, the latter actor revealed he wasn't the only one crashing the Zoom call.

"I actually invited a few others," Jackman said as James McAvoy and Sophie Turner appeared on screen. The actors played younger versions of characters originated by Stewart and Janseen -- Professor X and Jean Grey, respectively -- in sequel films.

"So many timelines. It's like a recap of Knots Landing. It's just like the X-Men movies. It doesn't matter," Reynolds quipped.

Turner was quick to log off, joking that she thought the call was "the Game of Thrones reunion." Berry followed, heading off to the a James Bond reunion, while McAvoy had to leave the call to reunite with the cast of Split, and Stewart was needed at the Star Trek reunion.

"That fell apart quickly," Reynolds said to a sad Jackman. "Guess it's just you and me, Logan."

Reynolds had one more joke up his sleeve, bringing X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor Liev Schreiber onto the call.

"You know what that makes this a reunion for?," Jackman said before Schreiber exclaimed, "X-Men Origins reunite!"

