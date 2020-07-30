Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Minimally Invasive Non-surgical Procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure on a bile duct stent she received last year, the Supreme Court said Wednesday. Ginsburg, who was admitted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.

Per the court, Ginsburg's doctors say stent revisions are common, and done to minimize the risk of infection in the future.

Ginsburg -- who, at 87, is the oldest member on the court -- disclosed earlier this month that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a reoccurrence of pancreatic cancer. She said she began the chemotherapy treatment in May.

Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer -- which is one of the most lethal cancers -- in 2009. This is the fourth time the associate justice has battled cancer.

Ginsburg has given no indication that she intends to retire, despite her recent health issues. Any news of Ginsburg's health is closely watched, given the balance of the court and the timing of the upcoming presidential election.

-- Originally published by CBS News.