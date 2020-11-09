Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Welcome First Child -- A Baby Boy!

Russell Dickerson is a dad! ET has learned that the country singer and his wife, Kailey, have welcomed their first child -- a baby boy named Remington Edward Dickerson.

Kailey gave birth on Sept 10, with their bundle of joy arriving at 3:23 p.m., weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz. He measured 22.5 inches long, per People.

The couple, who got married in 2013, revealed they were expecting a baby together in April. They had been trying to conceive for nine months before they got their wish.

"THE DAD SHOES ARE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!" Russell wrote on his Instagram at the time.

ET spoke with the "Blue Tacoma" singer in August, where he shared how excited he was to welcome his baby boy.

"I'm freaking out in the best way. It's like nervous excitement, of like nervous about how this is all going to actually happen," he expressed, adding that his wife was feeling "amazing." "We already got him the little baby headphones for side stage. Got him his little denim show jacket. He's ready."

The dad-to-be also shared how they had completed his son's nursery, revealing that he built "his whole closet to hang all the cute little baby clothes and made a little shoe shelf for these little guy's [feet]…I cannot wait and we're going to have matching shoes."

"The biggest blessing in the entire world. And I don't say this often, but just how much of a blessing it is," he reflected, later adding, "I wish he was just already right here, just have him right here."

