Rupert Grint Is Not Enthusiastic About a 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Like many Harry Potter fans, Rupert Grint has some concerns about the future of the Harry Potter franchise. The 32-year-old actor, who famously played Harry's best friend, Ron Weasley, in all eight of the Harry Potter films, has some conflicting feelings about the report that a live-action TV series adaptation of the famed fantasy book series may be in the works at HBO Max.

Grint spoke about the recent reports that the franchise might be getting another reboot.

Noting that he doesn't expect to be included if there is one, Grint told Variety, “It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows [Harry Potter and the Cursed Child], it was a very strange experience. … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

And though he's "quite protective" of the series, Grint also admitted that he hasn't even seen the majority of the blockbuster films.

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” he shared.

The one life event that could change all that? Becoming a dad! Grint welcomed baby girl named Wednesday with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, back in May.

“Now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her,” Grint shared.

As for the Harry Potter TV series, multiple outlets have reported that it is in the early stages of development.

ET previously reached out to HBO Max and Warner Bros. for comment, who said in a joint statement, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

ET spoke with Grint last month about breaking social media records when he joined Instagram, his first photo being of himself holding baby Wednesday.

"I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn't, and then I just thought, 'It's been such a crazy [time]. So why not?' It's insane," he said, adding, "I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit."