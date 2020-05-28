Ruby Rose Addresses Her 'Batwoman' Exit, Says 'Those Who Know, Know'

Ruby Rose has officially hung up her cowl and cape.

A week after the actress announced that she would be exiting Batwoman after its first season, Rose took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on her journey and share a special message. Set to Reece's song "Last Time," the video shows footage from The CW show.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio," Rose began. "It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community."

"I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape," she concluded, before adding, "Also @mysmarvel."

In her initial statement, Rose never explained the reason behind her departure, only stating that she had "made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season."

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Rose said in a statement. "I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Driesfor not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitzand the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success -- I am truly grateful."

While not much is known about her exit, she did have some complications on set. On Sept. 28, Rose posted a graphic video on her Instagram account which showed the spinal procedure she needed to have after injuries on the set of Batwoman led to two herniated discs and chronic pain.

Batwoman was the first primetime comic book TV drama to feature a lesbian superhero at the helm. The casting of Rose, who is openly gay, was met with huge fanfare in August 2018, though the backlash forced the Australian actress to delete her Twitter account.

Rose made her onscreen debut as Batwoman months later as part of The CW's annual Arrowverse crossover event in December 2018 before transitioning into Batwoman.

Rose spoke about the significance of bringing the character to life as a member of the LGBTQ community when she sat down with ET last summer.

"I get the gravity of it, I totally understand. It's enormous and it's groundbreaking, and it's all of these things -- ticking all these boxes that haven't been ticked before," she said at the time. "But I kind of remove myself from that external idea of it -- of what it is beyond the show -- and just kind of [think], I'm in the character right now, and I'm in the show right now."

See more in the video below.