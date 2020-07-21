Rothy’s Sustainable Line of Handbags: From Ocean Plastic to Instant Classic

Until this week, Rothy’s was an iconic shoe brand known for trendy women’s shoes including women's flats like sneakers, loafers, slip-on sneakers, ballet flats and pointed flats. Among the celebrity fans of Rothy's shoe brand is celebrity fans is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who wore Rothy’s comfortable eco-friendly shoes on her feet during a trip to Australia in 2018 and to Africa in late September 2019 with her love, Prince Harry.

The whole line of the iconic Rothy's sustainable flat shoes are crafted from environmentally friendly materials like recycled plastic bottles. Rothy's flats are made using a knitting process coming from knitting machines in which the single continuous yarn is derived from recycled plastic water bottles and marine plastic. Recently, Rothy’s announced that they are launching a new product category and creating another sustainable staple product, their first-ever sustainable eco-friendly handbag collection: Rothy's handbags.

Rothy’s has just unearthed (pun intended) a collection of handbags and accessories made from recycled plastic waste that was, quite literally, fished out of the ocean. In terms of handbag manufacturing, the Rothy's handbags are made from the same knit material and knitting process as Rothy's line of footwear. However, the sustainably knit material for these bags are a blend of its post-consumer single-use plastic water recycled bottle yarn and recycled plastic collected within 30 miles of coastlines. The ocean plastic including plastic water bottles is then recycled similar to other plastic products. The only difference being that the plastic extracted from the seawater in the ocean weakens the plastic and gives it the ability to be used as the materials for these trendy and first-ever sustainable and environmentally friendly handbag collection.

When it came to designing the bags, Rothy’s was adamant about giving the purses the same style and quality as their fashionable women's shoes line. Like Rothy's signature shoes, the handbags (priced from $65 to $350) are also machine washable and made from sustainable practices. Whenever your handbag is in need of a clean up, just simply drop it into your washing machine to make it just like new!

The sustainable appeal of Rothy's machine-washable shoes (with prices ranging from $125 to $165 for a pair of shoes including styles like a comfortable flat, a loafer, a pointed flat to sneakers) now include 6 styles of handbags with shades like "light lime" and "bright poppy" to add a pop of springtime color to your wardrobe. These purses and accessories from the beloved brand are also tailor made for social media hype for the environmentally conscious set. The handbags and small pouches come in an identical color palette as Rothy’s shoes—bright red, navy, sage green, gray, and a camouflage print. And many of the handbags have the Rothy’s brand signature stripe so you can match your new purse to your shoes if you are so inclined.

Below, check out the Rothy's new handbag and accessory line which features five stylish silhouettes below!

Now that Rothy’s handbags seem to have had a super successful launch, we can only hope loads of other brands will take note and follow suit in selling sustainable eco-friendly retail products made from recycled plastic rescued from recycled materials found in the ocean.

