Rosie Perez Praises a Former Co-Star for Being a Great Kisser

Rosie Perez is praising a former co-star's kissing skills. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and, during a game of "Through Rosie Colored Glasses," she gave her unfiltered thoughts on her past collaborators.

When Cohen showed her a pic of Peter Dinklage, with whom she co-starred in the 2001 flick Human Nature, Perez was quick to call him a " kick a** actor."

The pair shared a kiss during the film and Perez revealed that it was to her liking. "I had to kiss Peter Dinklage and it was alright," she said with a gleam in her eyes.

Now, Perez is working alongside Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. When ET spoke to the actress at the Oscars last month, she teased that her character "is still a hot mess" in the second season.

"It was a lot of fun," she said of filming the show's sophomore season. "We had a lot of fun, especially in Iceland. We went to Iceland. That was on my bucket list. I got to be there and it was wonderful."

The first two episodes of The Flight Attendant are now streaming on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes drop weekly.