Rosie Huntington-Whitely Shares Heartwarming Pics of Her and Jason Statham's Newborn Daughter Isabella

One proud mom! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared some of the first photos of her baby girl on Monday in a heartwarming post.

The model and proud mom took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots capturing the adorable beauty of her 1-month-old daughter, Isabella James, whom she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

The first photo in the post showed Huntington-Whiteley's hand on her baby's side as the newborn laid in her bed, wearing yellow knit pants over a white onesie.

Another photo showed baby Isabelle sleeping in a white sleeping outfit with delicate lace around her the cuffs of her sleeves.

The adoring mom captioned the post simply with a heart emoji.

Additional photos in the post included a few photos of baby gifts sent to the couple by some of their famous friends -- including the Beckhams.

One photo showed an adorable baby outfit, with a sweet card that read, "Dear Rosie and Jason, Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you." It was signed by David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham.

The 34-year-old model welcomed her second child with the 54-year-old action star on Feb. 2. Huntington-Whiteley shared the happy news on Instagram on Feb. 8, with a picture of their newborn's crib. The couple -- who got engaged in 2010 -- also shares 4-year-old son Jack.