Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome Second Child Together

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's family just got a little bigger! The 34-year-old model has welcomed her second child with the 54-year-old actor, a baby girl they've decided to name Isabella.

Huntington-Whiteley shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of their newborn's crib. She revealed their daughter was born on Feb. 2.

"Isabella James Statham 👼🏼 2.2.22," she wrote.

The couple -- who wed in 2010 -- also shares 4-year-old son Jack. The supermodel has posted several stunning photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy journey.

Huntington-Whiteley announced her second pregnancy with a fashionable post in August. "Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," she captioned a series of Instagram pictures showing off stylish outfits.

The supermodel's famous friends flooded the comments section of her post, sharing their excitement for her growing family. "Yayyyyy congratulations," Lily Aldridge wrote. "Aawwww congrats to you two !!" Eiza González shared, while Sophia Bush and Poppy Delevingne reacted with star and heart emojis.

Last June, Rosie honored her guy on Father's Day by sharing a sweet photo of Jason and Jack on a boat. "How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you," she wrote.

In August 2018, Huntington-Whiteley spoke with ET about embracing motherhood. "The best part about being a mom is just the love,” she shared. "It's just so beyond overwhelming, all the emotions, but at the end of the day, family just becomes the most important thing and it means everything."

