Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Feeling Good, Looking Better'

Barr has largely remained out of the spotlight in the years since her scandal, which led to the cancelation of her show Roseanne. In May 2018, Barr tweeted and then deleted a racist post about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. After the backlash, Barr said she posted the tweet while taking Ambien and claimed to not know that Jarrett is Black.



After canceling Roseanne, ABC went on to do a spinoff called The Conners, featuring all of the original cast members except Barr, whose character was killed off.



In a March 2019 interview with The Washington Post, Barr claimed that former co-star Sara Gilbert -- who denounced her racist remark on Twitter -- was the reason Roseanne was canceled.



"[Gilbert] destroyed the show and my life with that tweet," Barr said. "She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti."



The outlet also briefly spoke to Gilbert, who said that despite everything, she will "always love" Barr and still considers her "family."



"I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this [reboot] was her redemption," exclaimed Gilbert, who portrayed Barr's onscreen daughter, Darlene Conner, on Roseanne. "I chose to believe her."



See more in the video below.