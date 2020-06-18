Rose Byrne on 'Nurturing' Kristen Wiig Becoming a Mom (Exclusive)

Rose Byrne couldn't be happier for her friend and Bridesmaids co-star, Kristen Wiig.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at the press day for her new movie, Irresistible, on Thursday, Byrne opened up about Wiig recently becoming a mom. ET learned on Thursday that Wiig and her fiance, Avi Rothman, happily welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.

"It's such lovely news and she's just such a delightful person," Byrne said. "She's such a nurturing person, so it's wonderful news."

The Australian actress is a mom of two herself. She shares 4-year-old son Rocco and 2-year-old son Rafa with Bobby Cannavale. The actor is also dad to a 25-year-old son, Jake, from a previous relationship. Byrne joked to ET that she's usually not dishing out parenting advice -- she's "asking everyone else" for some.

Byrne still has fond memories of working with Wiig on Bridesmaids, which was released nearly 10 years ago, in 2011.

"It doesn't feel like it was that long ago. It's terrifying!" she quipped. "I remember just having an incredible time. It was one of those seminal points in your life, doing a really special project, not knowing it would go on to be so beloved and such a success. But I cannot believe its been 10 years!"

The actress' Bridesmaids co-stars are just some of the comedy geniuses she's gotten to share the screen with over the years.

"I've been spoiled particularly with actors that are great at comedy... from Steve [Carell], Seth Rogen to Kristen Wiig to Melissa [McCarthy] to Tiffany Haddish," Byrne told ET. "I had such formidable scene partners that I'm always so grateful that they're in the scene with me, because they do the heavy lifting."

Byrne stars alongside Carell in Irresistible, which follows a Democratic strategist who tries to help a local candidate win an election in a small right-wing town. Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace and Natasha Lyonne also star in the film, written and directed by Jon Stewart.

"I've had an acting crush on Steve Carell for so long, so I was nervous, and we had no rehearsal period, so it was nerve-wracking," Byrne told ET -- but it all worked out. "He's such a pro and the characters are really so specific, so it was really fun."

"I think comedy is good for the soul," she added, before praising Stewart's approach to the script. "He's so effortless and sophisticated with how he can explain it to everybody and anybody and he's so relatable and he's disarmingly down to earth. And I was just so impressed with him."

Irresistible debuts on video on demand on June 26.