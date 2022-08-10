Rosario Dawson Says 'I Love You' to Nnamdi Okafor Following Cory Booker Split

Rosario Dawson has a new love in her life. The Mandolorian actress has seemingly confirmed a romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor via a sweet new video in which the pair exchange "I Love Yous" with each other.

Dawson shared the clip to Instagram on Tuesday. In the brief snippet, she keeps her phone on selfie mode as the pair ride on the back of a golf cart making silly faces for the camera. Okafor then says, "I love you, baby." Dawson doesn't miss a beat, returning "I love you, too," and turning her face to exchange a loving glance with her beau.

The actress was previously in a two-year relationship with New Jersey senator Cory Booker, but the pair split in February. There's apparently no real love lost there, as Booker showed his support by liking Dawson's post.

Okafor was on hand to support Dawson as she stepped out at the C2E2 Comic Expo in Chicago, Illinois, for her role in Ahsoka. She posted another video of an adorable exchange with iconic droid R2D2, in which she tells it they "go way back." The pair also swap "I love yous."

After first appearing as Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian and again in The Book of Boba Fett, Dawson is set to star in her own live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. The 43-year-old actress will continue to play the Force-sensitive fighter in the upcoming spinoff, Ahsoka, which follows the adventures of the character first established in the animated series The Clone Wars.

While speaking to ET at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Dawson gushed over being able to be the “literal physical embodiment” of this character, which comes long after fans campaigned for her to bring the role to life onscreen. “I really love being able to not just try to imagine this character to life, you know, [and] to get to take her on physically,” she said. “So much of who she is is physical. And it’s made me feel closer to her and closer to this journey.”

She added, “It’s been amazing because that’s a gift I’m going to have for the rest of my life.”