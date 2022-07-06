Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Marks 1 Year of Sobriety During 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Return

Following an eight-month absence, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made a triumphant return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and announced he's one year sober.

The 36-year-old reality TV star appeared during Thursday night's episode and opened up to his longtime pal Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and explained that, even though life's thrown serious challenges his way, there's reason to celebrate.

"It's been a long year," said Ortiz-Magro during lunch with his co-star. "It's been a lot of just doing the right thing, being a full-time dad, and being sober. I'm living the best life I can, one day at a time."

In the same episode, filmed earlier this spring, Ortiz-Magro also revealed that he's had "basically full-time" custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with his ex, Jen Harley. Ortiz-Magro also revealed being in a "state of depression" but that he is "improving."

During a confessional, Ortiz-Magro copped to his past mistakes but vowed to forge ahead.

"Ive been through some s**t," he said. "I f***ed up. I understand and that's part of recovery as well. What matters is I got through it and I'm going to continue to get through it."

Ortiz-Magro's appearance comes just over a month following reports he and Saffire Matos broke up and called off their engagement. At the time, the GTL veteran took to Instagram and posted a cryptic quote on his Story that read, "A WRONG partner will find you in peace and leave you in pieces. A RIGHT [partner] will find you in pieces and lead you to peace."