Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant With First Child

Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their first child together! The couple announced that 34-year-old Rousey is four months pregnant in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

Rousey and Browne, who's also an ex-UFC fighter, have been married since August 2017. While this marks Rousey's first child, Browne has two sons, Kaleo and Keawe, from his previous marriage. In their video, Rousey debuted her baby bump as Browne rubbed her belly.

"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, woo, baby bump!" she says. "I can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off."

Rousey said she'd be sharing more of her journey with fans in the future, including the sex of their baby. For now, she shared footage of her and 38-year-old Browne finding out she was pregnant and also hearing their baby's heartbeat. She later revealed that her due date is Sept. 22.

"Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get to this point," she says. "And yeah, we're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] like we are. ... Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, Sept. 22."

Back in 2019, Rousey said she and Browne wanted to start trying to have a baby.

"It's not like we're taking ovulation tests and trying to hit the [fertile] days every month, but I'm also not traveling 200 days a year and taking sit-out Powerbombs every night," she told People. "We want to be able to put it out there, in the universe, that we want to start having our family. But we're also trying not to stress out about it and really enjoy the last of the time that's just to be me, [Travis] and the boys."