Roe v. Wade Overturned: Michelle Obama, Viola Davis and More Celebrities React

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. The ruling marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.

The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.

The decision undoes nearly 50 years of precedent and will have sweeping ramifications for women, trans men, and nonbinary people across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe overturned.

People became aware of the possible ruling back in May, when Politico revealed a draft by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade. Many spoke out against the draft, including former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, "Savior Complex" singer Phoebe Bridgers and more.

With the decision official, political figures and Hollywood voices have risen to speak out against the ruling, including the Obamas.

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," Barack said in a statement shared to Twitter.

"Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight," he continued. "For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating."

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Michelle also tweeted her statement, writing, "I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. "I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land -- a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again."

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Here are more reactions to the Supreme Court's decision.

Pregnancy is a private and personal decision.

It should never require the permission of any politician. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) June 24, 2022

just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V Wade is none of your business. if you support womens rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is. — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court’s decision to strip a woman’s right to choose is insane and dangerous — and we’ll keep fighting back. For now, if you need an abortion, call 1-800-230-Plan or https://t.co/TIC5LfJZEz. #BansOffOurBodies @PPact — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) June 24, 2022

Took a look at all the times I had a bit on the show about abortion bans and it happened so often that it makes me proud and sad. Here’s nowhere close to all of them! 🧵 https://t.co/NeuOW3RVYH — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 24, 2022

What ends today in more than 20 states is LEGAL abortion, women's and people with uteri's rights to bodily autonomy, and the fragile notion that everyone is free. Clearly, few of us are. I do not know where we go from here but this is not the end of a fight. It's the beginning. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 24, 2022

I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women.



Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 24, 2022

Wow, just landed after 6 hours of no Wi-Fi on plane to read the news. It’s time (once again for the fatigued) to learn there is no letting up at ANY point. There is no more “ignore the news/willfully ignorant & will just work itself out eventually” y’all better get serious people — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 24, 2022

This is actually happening. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 24, 2022

In a span of less than 24 hours, the Supreme Court has ruled that it cares less about women than it cares about guns, less about life than it cares about death. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) June 24, 2022

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade safeguarded the right to choose for millions of women in Georgia + nationwide.



Today, the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights.



I am appalled. Enraged. Undaunted & ready to fight back.



Our freedom matters. Our rights matter. We will not be still. pic.twitter.com/cfC8QLrxcN — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

Abortion is healthcare. Any decision by the Supreme Court to take away healthcare and an individual's bodily autonomy is, in our opinion, a violation of the Supreme Court’s authority and interpretation of our Constitution. — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) June 24, 2022

So the pro-life justices on the Supreme Court ruled that a state (NYC) couldn’t decide whether people could conceal the gun they’re carrying, but they think states should be able to decide whether a woman carries a pregnancy to term? pic.twitter.com/TuWNOTLJvY — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

Be clear, the United States ranks 50th in the world for mortality deaths. More Black women die trying to bring a baby to full term than by having an abortion!! #FACTS people!! — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 24, 2022

What a sad day for this country. Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 24, 2022

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

There are so many things that need to be fixed in this country right now- 240 characters aren’t enough. The fact that controlling a woman’s rights was top priority- it just tells you everything you need to know. It’s about control, not care. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 24, 2022

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.



It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny.



It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

We will scream and march and give and vote and we will change this. Tomorrow. Today we should subpoena Ginny Thomas — Bruce Miller (@BrooseMiller) June 24, 2022

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

I wish more people understood that the decision to have an abortion is deeply personal and complex.



It’s a decision that should be treated with compassion and empathy, not vilified or criminalized. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Oh what a slippery slope #SCOTUS has slipped into this week.... — Gabrielle Dennis (@GabrielleDennis) June 24, 2022

Thinking about Anita Hill today. Thinking about what she went through.

Believe women. Please. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 24, 2022

This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together ⚧🏳️‍🌈✊🏻 https://t.co/4Do9DAu380 — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 24, 2022

The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law. They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

All the stuff people say can never happen again, can happen again. All of it. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 24, 2022

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

Throughout history, women haven’t been trusted. Not to vote, or to decide who they marry, and now to make their own decisions about their bodies. But you can trust we will not let this stand, that we will be heard, and we will get the rights we deserve. #RoeVsWade — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 24, 2022