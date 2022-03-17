Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reacts to Dolly Parton's Request Not to Be Nominated for Induction

Dolly Parton's request that she not be considered a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has essentially been denied, albeit graciously, by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

The foundation released a statement Thursday on its social media platforms and explained that the "Jolene" singer will remain on the ballot for a number of reasons, from logistical to the fact she's most certainly earned her place in Rock & Roll lore.

"Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony," read the statement.

The legendary country singer said in a statement earlier this week that she was flattered by the nomination but that she hadn't "earned that right." She respectfully bowed out, as she did "not want votes to be split" because of her. Parton also said she hopes the foundation is willing to consider her again in the future "if I'm ever worthy" and that the nomination had inspired her to put out "hopefully a great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future."

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said it was in awe of Parton's brilliant talent, humility and thoughtful request, it also took the time to explain the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's roots and how Parton's nomination -- along with the other 16 artists nominated for induction for this year's ceremony -- came to be.

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music," the statement read. "It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

The statement concluded, "We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

This is the first time that the “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” singer is being considered for induction. In addition to Parton, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick are all in the running.