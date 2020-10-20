Robert Downey Jr., Katherine Schwarzenegger and More Defend Chris Pratt From Online Criticism

Robert Downey Jr. is sticking up for Chris Pratt. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to defend his Marvel co-star after being dragged online for not participating in the Avengers reunion in support of former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value," Downey Jr. wrote. "If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

Many fans on social media took Pratt's absence to mean he is supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming election. People also brought up his membership in the conservative Hillsong Church. Pratt, unlike some of his Avenger co-stars, hasn't spoken publicly about who he supports in the presidential campaign.

Mark Ruffalo also came to his defense, tweeting that Pratt is "as solid a man there is."

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule," Ruffalo noted. "This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

Josh Gad also retweeted Ruffalo's comments, adding that he "seconded" his tweet.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also posted several tweets about how Pratt is "the best dude in the world."

When a Twitter user asked Gunn, "Did chris pratt ever explicitly state he supports trump?" he replied, "No. So why are people assuming this and tweeting this? No clue. It’s weird."

Meanwhile, Pratt has yet to comment on the matter. His wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, however, did share her thoughts on another online discourse involving her husband. She responded to an Instagram post that named Pratt the "worst Hollywood Chris" and how he had been given the boot.

"Is this really what we need?" she wrote. "There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."