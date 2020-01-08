'Riverdale' Star Madelaine Petsch Defends Vanessa Morgan Against Hateful Comments After Michael Kopech Split

Madelaine Petsch is sticking up for Vanessa Morgan. The Riverdale star couldn't help but clap back at an Instagram user who left a snappy comment on Morgan's latest post. Earlier this week it was revealed that baseball player Michael Kopech filed for divorce from Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on The CW show. The news came after Morgan announced that she was expecting her first child, a baby boy.

"Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that," an Instagram user wrote on Morgan's gender reveal post.

Petsch, who plays Toni's love interest, Cheryl Blossom, then replied: “Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it. Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Instagram Story

According to multiple reports, Kopech filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas. The reports came just days after Morgan announced her pregnancy news. In the announcement, the actress made no mention of Kopech, who was earlier confirmed to be taking time off from playing for the White Sox this season due to "personal reasons."

Morgan and Kopech got engaged at the Grand Canyon in July 2019 and tied the knot at the Historic Walton House near Miami in early January. Petsch was a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Morgan posted pictures of her gender reveal celebration on Instagram, and shared she found out she was pregnant on May 20.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she wrote. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙 It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

"I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," she continued. "It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙 “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

