Rita Wilson Joins '1883' in Guest Starring Role Following Husband Tom Hanks' Cameo

Back in the saddle! Rita Wilson will soon be joining the cast of 1883.

ET has learned that the actress and singer has a guest starring role on the period piece -- which serves as a prequel series to the hit drama Yellowstone. Wilson will portray Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing, who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch.

The news of Wilson's casting comes shortly after her husband, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, appeared in a cameo role during the show's second episode. Hanks played Civil War General George Meade. According to Variety, Wilson will appear in the upcoming fourth episode.

While Wilson has yet to confirm the news of her casting, she took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback photo of herself and Hill meeting at an awards show in 2003, and penned a message of appreciation of the country music icon.

"#WCW to the moment I met the extraordinary human @faithhill at @peopleschoice I believe in 2003. Faith and I were laughing maybe a little too loud and when you laugh at the same thing as someone else for all the wrong reasons you know you’ve found a friend," Wilson captioned the post. " Hard to believe our friendship is already 19 years old. It’s proof that our business, which sometimes gets a bad rap for lack of longevity in relationships also creates lasting friendships based on trust, kindness, and of course, humor. Love you, Faith."

In the Western drama -- which tells the origin story of the Dutton Family and their grand journey from Texas to Montana to establish the family's Yellowstone ranch -- Hill stars opposite her husband, Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton.

Recently, ET spoke with McGraw about the hotly anticipated new series, and he opened up about how he got Hanks for a cameo in the show.

"Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a longtime," McGraw shared. "So I gave Tom a call and just asked. He goes, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and he killed it. Of course, he’s Tom Hanks so he’s gonna."

1883 streams new episodes Sundays on Paramount +.