'Rings of Power' Shares Final, Expanded Trailer Ahead of September Premiere

Ahead of its worldwide two-episode premiere on Sept. 2, Prime Video shared the final, expanded trailer for the anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. And it’s something to behold.

The new two-minute, 36-second long video suggests that the re-emergence of evil is not the only thing at stake in the sprawling world of Middle-earth as it gives a glimpse of the many, many lives on the verge of fulfilling their own destinies. According to the streaming platform, “fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.”

Among those characters expected to cross paths in season 1 are elves Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova); harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman).

Beginning at a time of relative peace, the story thousands of years before the main events of those books and movies follows an ensemble of characters as they are forced to accept a long-feared reemergence of evil. The show will span from the Misty Mountains to the elf-capital of Lindon to the island kingdom of Númenor as the story lays the groundwork for what’s to come in the millennium that follows.

“It is a time of absolute abundance, cultural explosion and it is the return of evil starting with a droplet that is headed to a river,” Dylan Smith tells ET. “It’s about people trying to preserve the most precious elements of a loving heart in the face of everything.”

“You see characters who are struggling with inner conflict, and you see communities come together in the face of adversity,” Markella Kavenagh adds. “And you see love and themes that we all navigate and experiences that we all navigate in our real lives translated onto the screen, set in a fantastical context, but still relatable.”

As previously announced, Rings of Power will now debut with two episodes before rolling out with one new episode weekly on Fridays.