Riley Keough Shares 'Awkward' Experience Filming Sex Scene With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 'Daisy Jones'

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, are bringing their love to the big screen.

The 33-year-old actress revealed Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers how her husband scored a cameo in Daisy Jones & The Six.

“Well, the cameo came about because I have to have intercourse,” Riley said, adding, "With a random person on the show."

Riley said the producers thought “it would be so funny” if they cast her husband -- and he agreed.

When Meyers asked if it was easier to shoot the scene with her husband, Riley had a surprising answer.

“It was more awkward,” she admitted. “I think that they were thinking it would be less awkward, then we got there and like this is really uncomfortable. Because, I mean, like, for one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband."

Riley says those scenes are usually “very professional,” but she and Ben were “just giggling the whole time. It was so weird."

Riley went on to give a spoiler about the scene -- her character isn’t into the hookup.

“And I feel like I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it's not like this,'" Riley said laughing. "And then I was like, 'I'll just, you know, keep that to myself.'"

Riley and Ben have been married since 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2022.

In February, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the actress at the premiere of the highly anticipated new Amazon Prime Video series, where she confirmed that her husband makes a cameo in episode two of the show.

"He did," Riley said when asked about the rumored appearance. "I don't want to spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene."

She continued, "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 33-year-old opened up about premonitions she's had that have led her to some amazing things.

"I had this weird premonition that I was going to play Daisy in this show," Riley shared. "I have these sort of things sometimes. It sounds a little spooky, but I do."

Riley assured Colbert and the audience that she doesn't see the future. It's more like a feeling. "I just knew it was going to happen," she said.

The actress also noted that she knew she would marry her husband after the second date.

New episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.