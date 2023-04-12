Rihanna Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son's First Easter

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son enjoyed his first Easter. On Tuesday, the GRAMMY winner shared several photos from her family’s Easter on Instagram, showing their 10-month-old son celebrating the holiday.

In the first set of photos, Rihanna and A$AP's baby boy is wearing a diamond necklace while sitting in the grass with a stuffed animal bunny with some plastic eggs around him. He's then shown sitting inside while wearing adorable bunny ears.

In another set of photos that the 35-year-old singer shared, her son is sitting in the grass looking at a book titled, How to Catch the Easter Bunny.

Last month, Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP, took to her Instagram Stories to share some of her recent pregnancy cravings. She posted two photos of her bare baby bump with delicious-looking plates of pasta -- first a Parmesan-covered spaghetti and then what appears to be gnocchi.

She captioned one pic, "Drive-tru."

Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna first shared that she was expecting her second child in an epic fashion while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances, proving she's the queen of maternity fashion.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"