Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes

Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes.

As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Inside the venue, an eyewitness tells ET that the two were whispering in each other's ears at their table and that Rihanna called him "babe." They also made time to mingle with fellow celebrities at the awards show, including Angela Bassett and T.I.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The pair welcomed their first child -- a baby boy -- in May. It's an undeniably special night for the Barbados-born singer as she is a first-time nominee this year. Rihanna was up for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up," the 2022 lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, competing against fellow pop stars Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, who are also nominees in the category this year.

Although she didn't take home the win, the soon-to-be Super Bowl Halftime Show performer has much to be grateful for. As she tweeted when the nominations were announced, "God be showin out!"