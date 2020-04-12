'RHOP' Reunion Trailer Shows Candiace and Monique Together for First Time Since Brutal Altercation

If you thought season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was dramatic, just wait until you see the reunion!

In a sneak peek clip from the three-part special, which kicks off Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, host Andy Cohen brings Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo to the stage to hash out all their unresolved issues and, of course, spill the tea.

Part 2 will air Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with part 3's 90-minute episode airing the final Sunday at the same time. The reunion will cover everything from Candiace and Monique's physical altercation at a Maryland winery that fans saw earlier in the season, to Gizelle setting the record straight on her relationship with Jamal Bryant, and the husbands coming to the stage to conclude the three-part special.

All of this will go down following season 5's 75-minute finale, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here:





After nearly 12 months of speculation and gossip over what occurred between Candiace and Monique, the incident finally played out on the show a few months ago. While speaking with ET back in October, Candiace admitted that she had been living in what felt like a prison of her own mind for the last year, following the brutal brawl.

"I'm just now starting to get to a place where I can be light about it," she said at the time. "Leading up to everything, I have felt so trapped and so muted because we are contractually obligated to not talk about things that are happening on the show, and there were certain people that were doing a lot of talking through other people and blogs."

"It was awful to watch. My heart was palpitating, I was angry all over again," she added, of seeing the footage onscreen for the first time. "I was frustrated. I was sad. I was embarrassed. I was every emotion -- it’s still awful to see it playing in perpetuity on the internet."

Candiace also admitted that she "really hates" this is now part of their legacy.

"I hate it. I really hate that part," she confessed. "There's this conversation about whether or not we have a responsibility to represent all Black women, and I'm in the few that believe, at least for me, I do feel a responsibility to represent Black women, because we are not yet in enough spaces to be understood."

"There are people in parts of the world who, we are the only Black faces they see on a primetime television show," she continued. "There is a responsibility there for me … and I think that the only thing we can continue to do is to try and show that we are more than [a stereotype]."

Hear more in the video below.