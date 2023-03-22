'RHONJ's Jennifer Fessler Reveals Transformation After Facelift, Nose Job and Weight Loss

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler is showing off her new look after going under the knife!

The reality TV star was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she detailed her cosmetic surgeries and her use of medications to help aid her weight loss.

"I got a glow-up!" Fessler exclaimed to host Andy Cohen. Praising her doctor, she continued, "What am I on? Well, I did have a facelift. I did. Dr. Sam Rizk, baby, he's the best. And a nose job!"

Explaining her weight-loss regimen, Fessler noted, "Yeah, I don't play, I don't play. And I did lose a lot of weight. I took peptides and I don't know if you've heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight."

Cohen questioned if she was on Ozempic, a medication which was originally prescribed to people with diabetes to help control blood sugar but has recently made headlines for its weight-loss effect.

"Like, Ozempic?" Cohen asked Fessler.

"You said it, I didn't. But … whatever works, here I am," she admitted.

Fessler's weight-loss tease comes a month after she claimed her doctor put her on Ozempic "without her knowledge" to treat symptoms of menopause.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, the reality star said, "I didn’t realize what he gave me. It’s like a bunch of different things, like estrogen pellets. He gave me a mix of peptides, but I found out it’s a form of Ozempic."

Despite the weight-loss effects, Fessler said, "Listen, I got on it because I went to a doctor for menopause symptoms."