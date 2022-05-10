'RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Reaction to Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion (Exclusive)

In a sneak peek at Wednesday night's RHOBH (posted by People), Sutton arrives for a meeting with Kyle Richards, who is in tears as she processes their mutual friend, Dorit Kemsley's, home invasion, which occurred the night before. This all unfolded back in October, armed men breaking into Dorit's Los Angeles area home and holding her at gunpoint before running off with designer jewelry and handbags.

"Aw, it's gonna make me cry!" Sutton says when a tear-stained Kyle opens the door, before oddly going on about her allergies.

"After what happened today, with Dorit?" Kyle says, an attempt to read Sutton's temperature on the situation. "It's terrifying."

"It's weird," Sutton replies, as Kyle goes on to share how she's been attempting to help Dorit and her husband, PK, pick up the pieces as best she can.

"I've been putting out fires all day today, too," Sutton interjects. "It might just be that kind of day."

Sutton explains how she's attempting to bring a designer from France over to L.A. for a party at her store and immigration is giving her a hard time, an ordeal which Kyle points out feels low-stakes compared to Dorit fearing for her life.

"It's all relative," Sutton says. "I mean, I wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."

"What is wrong with you?!" Kyle exclaims in a confessional, reflecting on the awkward exchange. "Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you're not grasping what just happened to our friend?"

The answer is that Sutton was apparently unaware of what exactly unfolded at Dorit's house, at least the true extent of it.

"That morning, it was confusing," Sutton tells ET. "I don't follow tabloids, and that's how everybody was finding out what had happened to Dorit. So a lot of things were unclear to me, and I don't think I understood the complete seriousness of the situation. I think when things unfold we might have some more clarity as to my reaction. I think that it comes across very insensitive."

Watch the conversation from the premiere here:

"It was wrong," Sutton says of her comparing a hectic morning to Dorit's traumatic experience. "I mean, it was wrong and my brain just wasn't in the moment, I think. And I think when your brain isn't in the moment, that is being insensitive. That's basically the definition."

Soon after, Sutton realized the severity of the situation. ET spoke with her just weeks later, when Dorit actually attended that French designer event at Sutton's West Hollywood boutique.

"I saw the footage yesterday and it was terrifying," Sutton told ET at the time, referencing home security tapes LAPD released in hopes of identifying the suspects. "And I don't think any of us want to see anyone ever injured or hurt, especially around family and just kind of want them to feel safe again."

"Being around her, you can see it in her eyes," she added of Dorit pressing through the pain. "She was very distraught and it was hard. It's just a hard thing for all of us."

"I said, 'How can you still get through this?'" she asked, starting to tear up. "And she said, 'I have to as a mother,' and that's when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That's what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I'm... so impressed by her."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premiere airs Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.