'Reno 911!' Is Back With First New Season in a Decade: Watch the Trailer

Just over a decade after Reno 911! ended, the Comedy Central Cops parody is back! For six seasons, the cult classic let viewers ride shotgun with the men and women of a local Nevada police department as they respond to the wild antics of Reno’s colorfully comical criminals. And things pick right back up in the trailer for an all-new seventh season of 12 short episodes, set to debut May 4 on Quibi.

Written and created by Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, the series stars Garant as Deputy Travis Junior, Lennon as Lieutenant Jim Dangle and Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, with Emmy nominee Niecy Nash as Deputy Raineesha Williams, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Deputy Sergeant Class I Clementine Johnson, Cedric Yarbrough as Deputy Sergeant Class II Sven Jones and Carlos Alazraqui as Deputy Sergeant Class III James Oswaldo Garcia. Rounding out the returning cast are Ian Roberts as Sergeant Jack Declan, Joe LoTruglio as Deputy Frank Salvatore Rizzo and Mary Birdsong as Deputy Cherisha Kimball.

In addition to “bigger busts, bolder action, and slightly better aim,” the new season of Reno 911! also features cameos by Dave Holmes, Michael Ian Black, Patton Oswalt, Ron Pearlman and Tim Allen.

The return of Reno 911! is the first of many reboots coming to Quibi, including former MTV reality shows Punk'd and Singled Out, which are now streaming, as well as upcoming series adaptations of Varsity Blues and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.