Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Seen Together for the First Time Amid Dating News

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are enjoying the weekend together. The pair were photographed on Friday for the first time together since news broke they were dating.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, enjoying the view from the balcony of his home in Laguna Beach, California. The two are dressed comfortably and casually, with the Oscar-winning actress wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt and pulling her hair into a messy ponytail. Anstead, meanwhile, sports a black T-shirt and sweats.

Anstead has previously gushed about the view from his Laguna Beach home on Instagram; he recently purchased the house for himself and son Hudson after his split from wife Christina Haack last year.

"No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy. I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did!" he wrote on June 25. "Oh, and Speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I’m gonna do with Temple home! 💫 x."

News broke that Zellweger and Anstead were dating late last month. The actress and the Wheeler Dealers star worked together on Anstead's upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

