Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes Step Out in Show-Stopping Style to Host 2022 Oscars

When it comes to red carpet style, hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes were leading by example at the 2022 Oscars.

As Hollywood's biggest night began outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, the three women put their most stylish foot forward on the red carpet, each sporting glamorous looks uniquely their own.

Hall opted for a caped nude gown with a corset bodice and sheer chiffon overlay while Schumer donned a navy, plunging scoop-neck gown embellished with a rhinestone bow design by Oscar de la Renta. As for Sykes, the comedian smiled in an elegant custom cream tuxedo by Pamella Roland.

So what do the co-hosts have in store for the long-awaited ceremony? If it's anything like their rehearsals for the show, there won't be any shortage of fun.

"Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast," the Life & Beth star previously told ET. "I think people are like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?' And they wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibe.' We’re really enjoying each other."

This is the first time that multiple women have hosted the Oscars since Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda joined Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor to emcee the 1977 ceremony.

According to multiple reports, Hall, Schumer and Sykes will host the ceremony in a three-act format, with each comedian heading up one hour of the three-hour telecast.

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage, including all of this year's winners.