Reese Witherspoon Says 'The Morning Show' Speaks Truth for Women in Media (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the impact of The Morning Show. ET spoke to the 46-year-old actress at the Surface premiere in New York City on Monday, and she praised her AppleTV+ series for how it portrays women in media.

"It's a lot of hard work," Witherspoon said of starring in and producing the series. "It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media. I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world."

That much was proven when the series earned three Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Marcia Gay Harden.

"I was actually on an airplane and then I landed and then I got the news about the Emmy nomination," Witherspoon told ET. "I was so thrilled, just thrilled, to see how many nominations we got for Morning Show. It's really a labor of love for all of us and we're a family. We were all very excited that our show is being acknowledged."

Witherspoon was on hand Monday night to support her Morning Show co-star, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, at the premiere of the actress' AppleTV+'s upcoming thriller series, Surface. The ladies posed together on the red carpet, with Witherspoon wearing a cream-colored Schiaparelli dress with gold accents, and Mbatha-Raw opting for a green midi-length gown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, produced Surface, which will premiere on AppleTV+ July 29.