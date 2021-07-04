Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Celebrate 4th of July

Happy 4th of July! The United States of America turned 245 on Sunday, and the stars took to social media to celebrate.

Thanks to rising vaccination rates, friends and families are able to safely gather to celebrate after a quarantined holiday last year. While celebs like Kristin Cavallari shared fun pics with friends, Reese Witherspoon sent a Legally Blonde-themed message to fans and Mindy Kaling showed off her patriotic looks.

"Bringing back this classic... Happy 4th of July folks! Important question... hotdogs or hamburgers? 🇺🇸🌭🍔," Witherspoon wrote alongside a Legally Blonde callback, before sharing pics from her ice cream-filled day.

Instagram

"I took the assignment very seriously," Kaling captioned a pic of her cute ensemble. "Happy 4th of July, everyone!"

Cavallari captioned her Instagram with a simple "‘Merica."

See more posts below:

See highlights from past 4th of July celebrations below.