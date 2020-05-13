Reese Witherspoon Is Starring in Two New Rom-Coms for Netflix

Netflix's rom-comaissance is about to meet cute with one of the biggest names in the genre: Reese Witherspoon will star in not one but two romantic comedies for the streamer.

The star of such staples as Sweet Home Alabama and Home Again is set to produce and topline Your Place or Mine, from The Devil Wears Prada writer and first-time director Aline Brosh McKenna, and an adaptation of the novel The Cactus, Netflix confirmed.

Here's a breakdown on the two projects:

Your Place or Mine

Focusing on "two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son," according to Deadline, Your Place or Mine is from an original script by Brosh McKenna and will also count Jason Bateman as a producer.

The Cactus

Adapted from Sarah Haywood's bestseller -- a Witherspoon book club pick from last June -- The Cactus is about a 45-year-old who is "suddenly faced with the loss of her mother and, implausibly, with the possibility of becoming a mother herself, Susan's greatest fear is being realized: she is losing control. And things can only get worse... at least in Susan's eyes."

This deal with Netflix also checks off another streamer for Witherspoon, who has The Morning Show at AppleTV+, Little Fires Everywhere at Hulu and even dipped a toe into Quibi, narrating a nature doc. Four down, Disney+ to go!