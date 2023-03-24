Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Divorcing After 12 Years of Marriage

After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are going their separate ways.

The former couple announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media on Friday, March 24, two days before their wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The couple was married on March 26, 2011 at the 47-year-old actress' ranch in Ojai, California. A little over a year later, Witherspoon and Toth welcomed their first child together, Tennessee. Witherspoon is also mom to Ava and Deacon Phillippe from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.

In 2012, Witherspoon shared with ELLE how she first met the the 52-year-old talent scout at a house party when he rescued her from a "really drunk guy."

"Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone,'" the 46-year-old actress recalled. "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

The two were engaged by December 2010, just 10 months after publicly confirming their relationship.

Over the past few years, Witherspoon and Toth have rarely been seen out together. One of their last appearances was at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in February 2020.

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

And one of the last times Witherspoon posted about Toth was on Dec. 21, 2022. She also posted a photo of herself, Toth and Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2023.

Last May, Witherspoon also celebrated her and Toth's 11th wedding anniversary with a sweet message. "Happy Anniversary JT!! 💗 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you. 💕," she wrote at the time.

