'Red Table Talk' Returning This Month -- Here's What to Expect

The ladies of Red Table Talk are back! Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, are returning to their iconic round table for another installment of the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch series on Sept. 15, with new episodes streaming weekly.

The trio's return is marked by a special premiere episode starring superstar comedian Tiffany Haddish and Insecure star Yvonne Orji. The two join Jada, Willow and Adrienne as they share their hair journeys including their traumatic experiences with their hair. Jada even reveals why she shaved her head in July! The Matrix actress unveiled the new look on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Willow sporting matching buzz cuts.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️😜," Jada captioned the gorgeous pic of mother and daughter.

Willow shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing, "💕🙏🏾."

The episode will also feature three brave women who make a bold choice and shave their heads for the very first time on camera! Watch the trailer below:

Fans can tune in to the new episode on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.