Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent

Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram.

"It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films - the highest grossing musical comedy films of ALL TIME!!! We love our fans and are so grateful to you! I’ll be playing the soundtracks whilst I’m at the gym today, remembering all those fun times!! We made music with our mouths, we made lifelong friendships, we hopefully made you laugh! Fat Amy was a dream role and will always have a special place in my heart ❤️"

Pitch Perfect was the first of three movies about the adventures of the Barden Bellas, an all-female acapella singing group at the fictional Barden university that often butted heads with their male-group rivals, the Trebles. Wilson played Fat Amy, a comedically cocky group member from Tasmania -- the film also starred Anna Kendrick, Skylar Austin, Adam Devine, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Ben Platt, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Wilson wrote her caption beneath a throwback video from the bus where the Bellas are forced to join the Trebles after their own bus breaks down on the way to competition. "We're on our way to regionals right now and unfortunately our van broke down," Wilson says. "So we have to hang out with the Trebles cause their van didn't breka down and I mean, we're kind of having fun but we're arch enemies and at regionals we're going to crush them."

Around her, the video captures the rest of the cast laughing aboard the bus, including co-star Devine sitting next to Wilson.