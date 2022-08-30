Rebel Wilson Steps Out With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma at U.S. Open

Rebel Wilson joined her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, at the U.S. Open this week, posting highlights from the trip to Instagram on Monday.

"The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer. Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend!" Wilson captioned a collection of photos of her and Agruma together in the stands. Wilson wore a hot pink dress set, with Agruma in a similar-length black dress and white frill collar.

"Looking forward to more quality matches and it was great to also celebrate @ustafoundation and the great charitable work that they do with under-resourced kids. #USOpen #BeOpen," she finished the caption.

Serena Williams began her last-ever U.S. Open on Monday, with more than a few celebrities there to cheer her on. Anna Wintour, Bill Clinton, Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson, Hugh Jackman, Mike Tyson and more all made appearances to cheer her on.

The match was also one of Wilson and Agruma’s first outings as a couple after Wilson introduced her girlfriend to the world during Pride month in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove," she captioned the post.

Later, Wilson confirmed rumors that it wasn't entirely her choice to come out. Journalist Andrew Hornery wrote an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald in which he revealed that Wilson was given a short, two-day deadline to come out to the world before the publication would report on it.

When journalist Kate Doak tweeted about the invasion of privacy, Wilson commented on the Tweet, revealing, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

Beyond Wilson's initial comment, the couple remained private about the scandal, just posting a few times from their romantic trip to Turkey before making an appearance at the U.S. Open this week.