Rebel Wilson Shares New Photos as She Reveals She's 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight

Rebel Wilson has been hard at work during her year of health, and the 40-year-old Australian actress is now a stone's throw from her goal weight.

On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share a shot of herself in workout gear while on a hike, looking out at the skyline.

"Now only 3kg's away from my goal weight!" Wilson shared, noting that she got up early three times in the past week to go for a hike and do some sprints.

Three kilograms is about six and a half pounds. Wilson previously shared that her "goal weight" was 165 pounds.

Wilson recently returned from a trip to Monaco where she showed off some stunning fashion and her new fit physique. In one clip, she posed in a hot pink Badgley Mischka gown with rose sleeves, preparing a bite of a tasty dessert.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)," Wilson captioned the Boomerang.

Wilson also referenced her Pitch Perfect character "Fat Amy," in a recent selfie writing, "Just call me: Fit Amy."

The actress declared she was working on her fitness and health back in January and has documented her journey for her fans on social media ever since.