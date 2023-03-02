Rebel Wilson Says She Was Banned From Disneyland Over a Bathroom Selfie

Disneyland doesn't mess around when it comes to following rules. This is something Rebel Wilson found out when she happened to break one in the iconic theme park.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj, the actress opened up about getting banned from the Happiest Place on Earth for a simple selfie.

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland," Wilson shared with a laugh, and without elaborating on what she meant by "secret bathroom."

"I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine.'"

So they made sure to work the punishment in around her busy schedule, making the ban significantly less of a punishment, it would seem.

However, that ban didn't keep Wilson from spilling some (mild) tea about the theme park -- including that there are supposedly "gangs of adults, and these cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos, Coco Locos."

"They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland," she claimed. "One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram."

"But don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say," she added, faux-suspiciously.

Disneyland clearly means a lot to Wilson -- which is likely why she chose the beloved tourist destination when thinking of places to pop the question to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, last month.

Wilson recently spoke with Drew Barrymore during a recent episode of her daytime talk show and revealed that she actually called Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose inside the iconic theme park.

"He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,'" Wilson recalled. "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

Wilson went public with her relationship with Agruma in June. Since then, the 42-year-old actress has welcomed 3-month-old daughter Royce -- via surrogate, whom she co-parents with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38.