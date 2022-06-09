Rebel Wilson Is Dating Ramona Agruma: 5 Facts About the Fashion Designer

Rebel Wilson is basking in new love after confirming her romance with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The Senior Year star shared a photo of her and Agruma Thursday on Instagram and captioned it, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove."

Back in May while on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's U Up? podcast, the Pitch Perfect star revealed she was "happily in a relationship" but offered few details, only that a mutual friend who has known them both for at least five years set them up. Even now, not much is known about Agruma. Her Instagram account is set to private. Ditto for Facebook, and she hasn't posted on Twitter since 2017.

Even still, ET did a little digging (one of her favorite quotes: "Live your truth. Express your love. Share your enthusiasm. Embrace your blessings.") and found some interesting facts about Wilson's new girlfriend.

She attended law school

Beauty and brains. According to her LinkedIn profile, Agruma attended law school at the University of Latvia from 2004 to 2009. It's unclear what initially drew her to study law or if she practiced law, but it may have served her incredibly well in her next venture as an entrepreneur.

It's worth noting, Wilson also attended law school in Australia and graduated from the University of New South Wales.

She founded a clothing brand

Agruma proudly boasts her title on Instagram as the founder of Lemon Ve Limon. The clothing brand is based in Los Angeles, and its mission is to be a "sustainable clothing brand designed to take you places in comfort and style."

The clothing is manufactured in Turkey using "only the finest fabrics and environmental friendly dyes."

Her Instagram account also lists her as a brand ambassador for the Be Goddess jewelry line.

She's a huge sports fan

Agruma and Wilson were photographed at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It's unclear exactly which team they rooted for (though Wilson's been seen in tons of Rams gear), but the duo was also spotted at the NFC Championship Conference Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Late Late Show host James Corden was also in tow.

During the 2014 World Cup, Agruma rooted for Germany and got decked out in the team's colors.

She's huge on philanthropy

It's unclear if she has any children of her own, but Agruma does love children. In fact, according to her LinkedIn profile, the fashion designer has done volunteer work for several children's organizations.

She's listed as a volunteer for Planet Hope, which provides nearly 400,000 toys to children living in homeless shelters, hospitals and in at-risk situations "who fear that Santa will not find them."

Agruma is also listed as a member of the board of advisors at Amideast, a Washington, D.C.-based organization aimed at providing education, training and development in the Middle East and North Africa.

Also on her profile, Agruma lists a fundraising manager position at GO Campaign, a Santa Monica, California-based non-profit that helps improve the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world.

On Twitter, a lot of Agruma's "likes" tend to be for worthy causes, like shining a spotlight on the Armenian genocide, raising awareness for lupus and mental health.

She speaks four languages

Agruma can speak English, German, Latvian and Russian, according to her LinkedIn profile. All those languages have to come in handy when she travels the world, which seems to be one of her big passions.

The fashion designer has documented on Twitter several of her world travels, including Hawaii and Majorca.