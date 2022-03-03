Rebel Wilson Gets 'Best Birthday Present' As She's Granted Permanent Residency in United States

Rebel Wilson’s 42nd birthday is one for the books. The Pitch Perfect star shared that she is officially a permanent resident of the United States.

On Wednesday, her birthday, Wilson shared a picture of her U.S. passport, writing, “Wow. The best birthday present just arrived."

The Australia actress' birthday didn’t just stop with her new residency. Wilson shared a post on her feed that included a highlight reel from her celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Well I’m now on 42nd street! Thank you again @oneandonlypalmilla @ooresorts for having me and some great mates at your spectacular resort to celebrate! 💃🏼💕💃🏼,” she captioned the video.

In the post set to the song from the musical 42nd Street, the actress and her friends enjoyed the water, danced on the beach, and showed off their many outfits. In addition, Wilson can be seen banging a Piñata and holding a cake with extravagant candles.

Instagram/@rebelwilson

The star also posed in front of a spectacular fireworks show. Wilson shared more special gifts and wishes from her friends via her Instagram Stories. The actress received flowers from the Prince Albert II of Monaco foundation, Netflix and her Pitch Perfect co-star, Hailee Steinfeld.

Wilson’s birthday celebrations come a few months after she revealed that she is the healthiest she has ever been, after embracing a lifestyle change. "It's changed dramatically," Wilson said about losing 80 pounds during an appearance on Sunrise Australia. "It was better if I was healthier and I wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating. But I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work."

Noting the changes she's seen thus far, Wilson added, "After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot like 16-hour days and my feet would get really sore. I would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch after a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening. I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, but now it's much easier to deal with."