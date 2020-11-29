Rebel Wilson Celebrates Reaching Her Goal Weight Before 'Year of Health' Concludes

Rebel Wilson has reached her goal! 2020 was the actress' "Year of Health," and she's hit her goal weight with just over a month before she bids it farewell.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

Wilson revealed in May that her goal weight was 75 kilos, or about 165 pounds. She's shared her progress with fans on Instagram each step of the way, and said on her Instagram Story on Saturday that she'd like to share more when she's back in the U.S. in a few days.

"I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Sooo until then...6p NYC time," she wrote.

Instagram

Wilson revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month that she had already lost 40 pounds. " "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier," she raved.

As the Pitch Perfect star shared, she approached her transformation holistically.

"For the last few years I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the Year of Fun, last year I had the Year of Love, and this year it's gonna be the Year of Health because I turned 40 this year in March," Wilson said. "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," she said, laughing. "So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

The actress added that focusing on her health has also led her to be more confident in her career. See more on Wilson in the video below.