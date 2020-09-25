Rebel Wilson and Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Red Carpet Debut: Pics!

Rebel Wilson is making things red carpet official. The 40-year-old actress posed with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch, at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco on Thursday night.

The pair kept close as they smiled for pics on the carpet, posing with their arms around each other.

The actress stunned in a Rene Ruiz Collection, off-the-shoulder, iridescent gown, which she paired with a matching mask. Meanwhile, Busch looked handsome in a classic black-and-white tuxedo and bow tie.

The pair seemed to make things Instagram official earlier in the day, with Wilson posting a pic of Busch on the social media site.

In the shot, Wilson and Busch are posing in front of a helicopter alongside Helen Miren, Kate Beckinsale and others, all of whom were traveling to Monaco for the event.

Wilson later shared candid shots of her night out with Busch on her Instagram Story. On Friday morning, Busch took to his Story to share a pic of himself shirtless cuddling up to Wilson.

"C'est bon," he captioned the snap, adding a red heart emoji.

Wilson has been posting about her weight-loss journey as of late, as she works toward her goal of 165 pounds. In January, Wilson declared that 2020 is going to be "The Year of Health."

