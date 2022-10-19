'Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce From Sean Burke

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has filed to divorce her husband, Sean Burke, after 23 years of marriage.

The reality star filed divorce documents in an Orange County, California, court on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to multiple outlets that have obtained the documents. Braunwyn has filed for shared legal custody but wants physical custody with visitation for their children. The divorce documents also include requests for attorney fees, spousal support and a division of personal property.

Braunwyn and Sean share seven children -- Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

A source close to Braunwyn tells ET, "The two share a mutual love for their children and will continue to put their family first as they navigate the split. Braunwyn knew she needed to do this at some point to fully explore her life as a gay woman. She’s excited for the future.”

Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Fans will remember Braunwyn from seasons 14 and 15 of the famed Bravo franchise. In December 2020, Braunwyn came out publicly as a lesbian and explained that she and Sean would remain married, but in an open relationship. She has since been linked to Fernanda Rocha -- who had appeared on RHOC in the past and Jennifer Spinner, whom she's been dating for the last three months.

In July 2021, Braunwyn and Sean released a joint video statement where they announced they were taking a then-temporary separation. Braunwyn planned to live in Hawaii with Sean remaining in Newport Beach, California.

"We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving," Braunwyn said, at the time. "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart."

"He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while," she said. Sean added, "We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while."