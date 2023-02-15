'Real Housewives of O.C.' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Have a Vegas Wedding Ceremony

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke spent her Valentine’s Day at the chapel. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old reality TV star and her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner, hit up the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and had a ceremony.

"Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed ❤️ You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💕 Here’s to a lifetime of adventures #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove #lgbtq," Windham-Burke wrote next to a picture of her planting a kiss on Spinner, outside of the Elvis-themed chapel.

Spinner took to her respective Instagram account to celebrate the occasion as well.

"At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life. (At the insistence of my ex-wife, so lesbian). I made the list thinking 'ok, maybe if I’m really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these.' Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious ❤️," she wrote next to the same picture.

"If soulmates are a thing, she’s definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine’s Day believer. Here’s to making reckless and "cringe" decisions together for the rest of our lives," she added.

Windham-Burke and Spinner are not legally married, as there has been no official marriage license filed. In fact, the reality TV star is still in divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Sean Burke.

That didn’t stop Windham-Burke from throwing on some wedding attire. In a follow-up post from Spinner, the couple stand in the middle of a casino for a loved-up photo. In the picture, Windham-Burke wears a white dress with gold rings printed across the front, completing her look with a veil.

"Hit the jackpot with this one," Spinner, 38, wrote next to the post.

Ahead of their ceremony, the couple stopped inside of a local tattoo shop and got matching ink to certify their love.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

"Let’s do all the crazy things my love, @hashtag_blehssed," the Housewives alum wrote on her Instagram Story over a picture of her and her girlfriend. In January, Windham-Burke clarified that she and Spinner were not engaged.

The pair made their love Instagram official in August.