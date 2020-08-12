R&B Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Man in the Head

Ann Marie, a 25-year-old R&B singer from Chicago, was arrested in Atlanta after allegedly shooting a man in the head.

Fulton County jail records reveal that the singer (real name: Joann Marie Slater) was booked on Dec. 2 on charges of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. CBS46 News Atlanta reports that the incident occurred on Dec. 1 at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road.

According to a police report obtained by the outlet, an officer found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head after responding to a shots fired call at the hotel. The victim was somewhat responsive when officers arrived, CBS46 reports, but was last listed in critical condition after being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The outlet also reports that Ann Marie was "screaming hysterically" when police arrived, and allegedly told an officer that "a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim." She also reportedly told another officer that she and the victim grew up together and were visiting Atlanta from Chicago.

Ann Marie, who is signed to Interscope Geffen A&M, is best known for her 2018 hit, "Secret." She released her latest EP, Pretty Psycho, last July.